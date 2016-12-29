Albuquerque mayor named one of the most inspiring people

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Mayor R.J. Berry has been named one of the 11 most inspiring people in the country this year for his homeless programs.

The Washington Post put out the list, saying the people on it are the best of humanity, whose stories make us relieved people like them exist in the world.

Mayor Berry was recognized for the city’s “There’s a Better Way” program.

That program includes an offering of day labor with lunch and a place to shower and sleep at the end of the day.

The mayor says the idea was sparked when he saw a panhandler one day with a sign saying he needed a job and the decided to take him up on it.

The mayor says he is humbled to be on the list.

“It’s not about me it’s about us, the city, taking on one of the big challenges of society countrywide, in Albuquerque and making headway,” said Mayor Berry.

Others on the list include the Virginia Tech professor who came to the aid of Flint, Michigan residents during the water crisis, a musician who had tattoos of the names of all the kids he’s come in contact with who’ve thought of suicide, and a police captain who bought a teenager a bike after learning he walks seven miles each day just to get to work.