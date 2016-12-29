Albuquerque locals launch craft beer app

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Think dating app, but beer. A group of Albuquerque locals have launched ‘WhichCraft’ – an app designed to link people to the local craft brews they might enjoy.

Going down the beer aisle or browsing the taps at your local pub can be overwhelming.

“There’s a lot of intimidation when people come in and they see so many choices,” Angelo Orona said. “The number of craft beers is increasing every day.”

Orona is the head of business development for WhichCraft the app, which was founded by Doug Radecki back in 2014 as a graduate student project.

A few years and a lot of determination later, Radecki has a whole team.

“We take your preferences and we recommend a beer based on those preferences,” Orona explained.

The app is free for both Apple and Android users. It asks a number of questions to figure out which local craft beers it should recommend and where to get them.

“Our main focus is to help people initially with those packaged beer choices,” Orona said.

Right now, WhichCraft is partnered with a handful of liquor stores, like Jubilation, and breweries; but the team plans to step up that number in 2017 and eventually go nationwide.

WhichCraft wants to partner with as many restaurants, breweries, pubs and liquor stores as possible.

KRQE News 13 asked people on the streets if they would use the app and the beer enthusiasts all said, “yes.”

“I think it’s really helpful for the community, local beers, local establishments,” Jake Tittmann said.

“That is really cool, especially for local businesses,” Jordan Lopez said.

It’s like your own personal beer expert in your pocket and always around.

“We’re really proud to be from here and we want to be a really great, part of the local business community,” Orona said.

Check out WhichCraft’s Facebook page, here.

New Mexico has more than 40 craft breweries across the state.