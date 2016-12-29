Albuquerque business closing after nearly a century of operation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque business that has been around for nearly 100 years is closing its doors.

Friday will be the last day for Valliant Printing, located on Gold Avenue in downtown Albuquerque. The building they’re in was recently sold. Owners Don and Keiko Johnson say after looking at the cost to relocate they decided it was time to move on.

Valliant has been in business since 1918. Originally started by the Valliant family, the Johnsons took over about 10 years ago. Keiko Johnson was an employee at the time.

“We couldn’t do this without community support. We have so many loyal, really nice customers that keep coming back to us–they just really encourage us to keep going. Without them we couldn’t really survive this long,” said Keiko Johnson, owner.

This business is very special to the Johnsons. They actually got married in the building.

The building also been featured in the show “Better Call Saul”.

The Johnsons have 4 full time employees. They say their priority now is finding them new jobs and making sure customers find new printers.