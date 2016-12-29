Alamogordo business owner beaten, robbed at gunpoint

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (KRQE)- It was a terrifying night for one New Mexico business owner. Two robbers came into her restaurant and beat her up at gunpoint before bolting with the cash.

White Sands Bistro in Alamogordo is closed Thursday. People who work at the restaurant say the owner is taking the day off to rest after a pretty scary incident.

“Our officers were dispatched to the business around 7:30 yesterday evening, December the 28th in reference to an armed robbery,” said Deputy Chief Roger Schoolcraft, with Alamogordo Police.

The bistro was still open, but police say no customers were there at the time, only employees.

They say that two men came in with guns, then beat the woman who owns the place before taking off with the money.

“The female victim in this incident has significant injuries as a result of being battered by both of the suspects,” said Deputy Schoolcraft.

Alamogordo police are asking for help to catch the pair of violent armed robbers.

“Call us or crime stoppers so we can hopefully get these two people apprehended and off the streets,” said Deputy Schoolcraft.

Victoria Martinez was working at a business right next door when it happened.

“I was actually counting the drawer in the store,” said Martinez.

Now, she’s thinking it just as easily could have been her.

“I don’t know much about what actually happened, I just know that it did happen, like right there and that’s pretty nerve-racking,” she said.

Police say the woman’s employees had some words with the suspects, but didn’t intervene.

Police say they do have some leads on the suspects but wouldn’t go into any details.

