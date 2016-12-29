30 new cadets join the Albuquerque Police Department

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Just ahead of the new year, 30 new officers are joining the Albuquerque Police Department.

It’s a big help for an understaffed APD, but the department still has a long way to go.

Thirty APD cadets walked the stage Thursday morning and received their badges to become officers. It’s a step forward for a struggling Albuquerque Police Department to fill a staffing shortage.

As of Thursday, the department is still more than 150 officers short of its 1,000 officer goal. However, APD is picking up the recruiting pace.

This year, APD swore in 93 new officers. That’s more than the past two years combined.

With the addition of these officers, the department is finally outpacing its number of retirements.

As the new officers embark on their careers, one of the cadet leaders left them with this advice:

“Do what is right legally, morally and ethically. Do what is right when no one is looking, when it’s just you on that call. Do what is right.”

The 30 new APD officers, plus two new Rio Rancho police officers, were part of 1,000 initial applicants into the academy. They spent 27 weeks in training before getting their badges Thursday.

Gov. Susana Martinez’s stepson was one of the graduating cadets. The governor’s husband was a longtime lawman with the Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Department.