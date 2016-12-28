Wednesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: Rio Rancho votes against continuing red light camera program

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. Another metro area city will be turning off its red light cameras soon. Rio Rancho says its contract with Redflex comes to an end Saturday. City Council voted not to renew the contract, saying the program isn’t working and citing millions of dollars in unpaid fines as proof. However, Councilor Jim Owen says the program still has a fighting chance, and he plans to meet with the city manager this week to discuss it.

2. Come January 2017, minimum wage is going up in three New Mexico cities, but some lawmakers want an increase statewide. One bill pre-filed by Democrat Patricia Roybal Caballero is looking to bump the statewide minimum wage up to $15 an hour for 2018. Another bill pre-filed by Sen. Bill Soules is more modest and could increase it to $8.45 an hour.

3. Wednesday, mostly sunny with highs in the 50’s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Wednesday night, mostly clear with lows in the 20’s.

4. A Vietnam Veteran is homeless after his trailer in Santa Fe caught fire. Around midnight Christmas morning, a fire broke out at Fred Vigil’s home. A neighbor had to pull him out. Vigil had no home insurance, and lost his two beloved dogs. This morning, his family is asking for your help. They’ve set up a GoFundMe page. As of Wednesday morning, it has raised nearly $2,500.

5. You can’t beat this gift from an Albuquerque landlord: he’s waiving rent for his tenants to help them out during the holidays. Joe Castillo says January’s rent will be on the house as a late Christmas present. One of Castillo’s renters says he’s been struggling since a death in the family. The renter says the money he’ll save on January’s rent will go to February’s rent so he can stay ahead of his bills.

