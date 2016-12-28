Senators introduce bill aimed at closing gun sale loopholes

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The fight to close loopholes in New Mexico gun laws will be back in the Roundhouse come January. Two Democratic Senators have introduced a bill that would require background checks on private gun sales. That would include those sold at gun shows and through any private transaction. Under the bill, the seller and buyer would have to go through a licensed dealer who would run the background check for a fee.

You may remember the gun used to murder Albuquerque Police Department Officer Daniel Webster was purchased by Davon Lymon from a Stanley couple. Had a background check been required they would have known he was a convicted felon.

Governor Susana Martinez has expressed support to closing this loophole in the past but the bills presented in the past only applied to gun shows, not to private sales.