Santa Fe city councilor revives proposal for more Canyon Road lighting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – More muggings have prompted a Santa Fe city councilor to revive his proposal for more lighting on Canyon Road. A Colorado man was robbed at gunpoint in November, a New York man was robbed nearly a week later, then a couple nearly two weeks after that.

Councilor Joseph Maestas has been pushing for new street lights since 2014 without success. Right now some business owners are using twinkle lights to increase visibility and even hired a private security firm.

Maestas says that’s unacceptable, as is what’s happening out there. Councilor Maestas says he will make the project one of his top priorities. He says he’s also asking city police officers to patrol the area more frequently.