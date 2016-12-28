Rail park in Los Lunas expected to bring 5,000 jobs to the area

LOS LUNAS, N.M. (KRQE) – About five miles past the Los Lunas exit off of Interstate 25, practically in the middle of nowhere, where even the cows roam free, is the site of a huge rail park.

“I think it’d be great for the local area,” said one Los Lunas resident.

It is expected to be so great, the Bernalillo County is investing in it by giving $400,000 to the project.

“It will be basically an inland harbor, where BNSF can have a location where they can offload any goods and products,” said Bernalillo County Commission Chair Art De La Cruz.

The commissioner said on the 400-acre site will be a manufacturing and warehouse center outside the village of Los Lunas. And, although they’re just breaking ground, it’s already getting some attention.

“Manufacturers are already inquiring about this location because they want to have a location where they can build something, produce the product and then load it onto a main line that travels roughly from California to Chicago,” said De La Cruz.

Locals are excited about the possibility for more jobs.

“I work for the railroad, but I’m a low man on the bottom so, it’s like, it’s more jobs for us,” said one Los Lunas resident.

The rail park has support from the mayor, Bernalillo County Commissioners and state officials who all attended the ground breaking.

The developers said private funders will help fund the remaining costs. They also said sites should be available for purchase by July or August.