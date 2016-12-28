Police: Thieves break into storage unit, leave with guns



ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police said one storage facility in town has been a magnet for thieves lately and they believe it’s the same two thieves who are coming back time-and-time again.

It’s the Extra Space Storage just off San Mateo Boulevard and McLeod Road.

“It looks like those two individuals, a male and a female, enter the storage facility numerous times in December. At least six that we know of,” Officer Simon Drobik said.

One of the burglaries just so happened to be a veteran’s unit and what they took have police concerned.

Surveillance video shows the pair walking on the property and they had no trouble getting into one of the buildings. When the man reaches for a lock on one of the units, the woman spots the surveillance camera and gives her partner a heads up. As he takes off his ball cap you get a good look at his face.

That night it was Matthew Stuart’s unit the two broke into.

“The place was in shambles,” Stuart said.

According to the Navy veteran, the two wiped him clean. They took off with a safe that contained important documents, family valuables and an engagement ring. They also stole several firearms.

“I had a couple of AR-15s I’ve had customized, had an AK-47 so I’m concerned that those are in the wrong hands,” Stuart said.

The Albuquerque Police Department said detectives are still working to figure out how these two are able to get onto the property and into the building.

“We also need to identify these individuals and get them into custody,” Ofc. Drobik said.

A manager for Extra Space Facility told KRQE News 13 that she wasn’t allowed to comment on any of the burglaries.