PNM crews fix lighting issue on Coal Bridge

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – PNM has finally fixed the lights on the busy Coal Bridge. Crews were out there around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday replacing wiring on some of the lights.

KRQE News 13 reached out to the company back in November after nearby business owners said they were worried it was dangerous for drivers and people walking in the area.

When PNM was asked about the lights back in November, they said they had sent a crew over, but thieves stole copper off the light poles.

The company says after Wednesday night’s fix, it hopes the problem is fixed for good.