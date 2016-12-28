NMMI band won’t attend inaugural parade despite fund raising effort

NMMI

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A GoFundMe page for the New Mexico Military Institute band to play in the Inaugural parade has raised more than $1,000. The problem is, even if they raise the money needed, they still can’t go.

The school did confirm that they were invited and someone took it upon themselves to start raising funds to make it happen. But officials say while money was one of the reasons the band wouldn’t be able to go, it wasn’t the main reason.

The school says it doesn’t have any connection to the GoFundMe so they don’t know where the money will go now.

