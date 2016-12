ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The beauty of New Mexico will soon be recognized by National Geographic. A photo of El Salto Mountain near Arroyo Seco will be featured in the 2017 National Geographic engagement calendar.

The photographer who captured it is Glory Ann Penington of Taos. She says NatGeo found her image on her website and invited her to submit it for consideration.

The picture is featured in the month of November.

If you are interested in purchasing a calendar you can do so here.