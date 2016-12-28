New Mexico lawmakers propose raising state’s minimum wage

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Workers in some New Mexico cities will soon see a pay raise, as minimum wage in those areas is going up. But, if two lawmakers get their way, the bump in pay could go up even more next year.

There are several cities and counties already above that state-wide imposed $7.50 wage mark including Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Santa Fe. But one bill filed by Democrat Patricia Roybal Caballero is looking to double that.

In Albuquerque, the hourly minimum wage is already increasing 5 cents from $8.75 to $8.80. In Las Cruces, it’s going up to $9.20 from $8.40. And in Santa Fe, it’s $10.91 but could go up to $11.10 in March.

Those numbers could increase even more in 2018 if a statewide bill pre-filed by Rep. Caballero passes. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Caballero’s proposal would bump the statewide minimum wage up to $15 an hour.

Another bill pre-filed by Sen. Bill Soules is a little more modest. It would increase it to $8.45 an hour.

Earlier this year, a measure to ban local minimum wage laws died in the legislature. That bill is likely to be introduced again in 2017 despite business groups being opposed to it.

According to the New Mexican, at one point, Santa Fe had one of the highest minimum wages in the country coming in second to San Francisco.