Lobos open Mountain West play with a victory over Fresno State

van-tate By Published: Updated:
lobo-basketball
lobo-basketball

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Craig Neal and his Lobo men’s basketball team started Mountain West Conference play with a 78-73 victory over Fresno State Wednesday night. The Lobos came into the game with a lot of question marks after losing by 31 points to nationally ranked Arizona in their final non-conference game last week.

One of those questions answered was if the team would be motivated to play better defense. The Lobos delivered in spurts against last year’s Mountain West Tournament Champions. Junior guard Elijah Brown led the way for the Lobos with 19 points. Brown was a perfect 14 for 14 at the free-throw line as the Lobos shot 88 percent.

Four Lobos scored in double figures with Senior forward Tim Williams chipping in 18 points along with 7 rebounds and 4 assists. Obij Aget scored 12 points while Dane Kuiper poured in 10.

Fresno State had five players in double figures led by guard Jahmel Taylor who had 17 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

With the victory, the Lobos improved to 8-5 on the season and 1-0 in Mountain West play.

The Bulldogs, also playing their first league game, are 0-1 in conference and 8-5 overall.

The Lobos are at San Diego State Sunday. The game has a 3 p.m. mountain time start on CBS Sports Network.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s