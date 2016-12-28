Lobos need to shoot better from 3 to succeed in conference

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The 7-5 UNM Men’s Basketball team is heading into a tough start to the conference season. It is a fresh start though, as Head Coach Craig Neal pointed out in his press conference on Tuesday.

He believes his team is rested from their short break and understands what needs to be done in the conference schedule. They start with Fresno State, they then head to San Diego State, then play at Utah State, and then return home to host Nevada. It’s a tough schedule, but this team needs to start shooting better from the 3 point line.

“I don’t think that we are getting a lot of shots to go in that are good shots and I think that we take some poor shots, but to be honest with you our last game before the break, I would take all 11 shots again, we just didn’t make any of them. We have to start making some, we have to start creating some, and then we just have to get on a little bit of momentum,” said Coach Craig Neal.

They are only shooting 30 percent from three so far this season, and also are only averaging four 3’s per game. More efficiency from the outside would also be a huge help for the Lobos top scorer Tim Williams down low.

There has been a little controversy around the program with Elijah Brown sending out a tweet that said: “I will never give another man the power to take away my passion for the game. I ain’t the one I got a lot of hoop left in me!!!! #STILL”

Some fans believe that this tweet was directed at Coach Neal, but that was not confirmed. Elijah Brown opted out on commenting on the tweet, and Coach Neal believes the two are fine. Neal did not start Brown against Arizona, but Neal says it’s a part of coaching.

“I’m his coach, so I have to make the decision what’s the best for the team, and what’s best for him and I have made some decisions, and I think everything is fine we just have to move forward. I mean, I am not looking back like anything is wrong,” said Coach Neal.

The Lobos and Bulldogs tip off conference play on Wednesday at Wise Pies Arena AKA The Pit. Game time is 7 p.m.