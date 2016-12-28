Lobo baseball unveil new clubhouse

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – As he enters his 10th season, University of New Mexico Lobos baseball coach Ray Birmingham is realizing a dream. The Lobos skipper finally has the clubhouse he has dreamed of for years. The R.D. & Joan Dale Clubhouse was officially unveiled in a public ceremony Wednesday.

“This puts us closer to Omaha and Omaha will happen soon,” said Birmingham.

Under Birmingham, the Lobos have been to the NCAA Tournament 5 of the last 7 years.

“If he can’t win a national championship out of this building I am going to be very disappointed,” said R.D. Hubbard.

Hubbard helped get the clubhouse built behind a $500,000 gift. The entire $2.3 million project was done with private money. Along with donations from all over the state, the family of former Lobo Dee Dennis III gave $300,000 to the project.

The Lobos won the Mountain West Tournament Championship last season and will start the 2017 season February 17th. They will host Binghampton.

