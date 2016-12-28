Kristen’s Wednesday Morning Forecast

WEDNESDAY: Cold and partly clear to start the day with high clouds passing over central and southern NM. These high clouds will stick with us through the day… but it won’t do to much to deter the warm up. Expect afternoon highs to be even warmer than what was felt Tuesday – most of us in the 50s, 60s and 70s. Breezy to windy conditions can be expected in and around the Northern & Central Mountains – sustained westerly winds: 30-40mph / gusts: 50-65mph.

WIND ADVISORY in effect for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Central Highlands and Raton Ridge through 6pm Wednesday.

THURSDAY: A cold front dropping in from the north late Wednesday into Thursday will result in much cooler temperatures across eastern NM. A few spotty rain showers may cross the southern stateline into portions of Luna, Otero, Eddy and Dona Ana County. We’ll take the moisture… but the showers look to favor areas south of Socorro (limited coverage). Winds will be breezy at times.