Hobbs takes step toward outfitting officers with cameras

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) – Police officers in one southeastern New Mexico community are one step closer to wearing body cameras.

The Hobbs City Commission recently approved a request for proposals for body cameras and in-car cameras for the police department. The move followed a staff recommendation that a contract be awarded to Georgia-based public safety company Utility Associates, Inc.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports the contract is not final yet but is expected to be worth more than $325,000 the first year and $213,000 in subsequent years.

Police Chief Chris McCall says he believes the technology provides a platform that the department can build on for years to come. The system allows for live streaming and real-time communication for missing person alerts.

The police department first began evaluating camera systems in 2012.