Hector Munoz is back stronger than ever and ready to fight

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Hector Munoz is coming off a TKO victory in June that was thought to be his last fight of his 24-18-1 boxing career, but El Hurricane is back. He is taking on a former world champion Thomas Dulorme (23-2 with 15 KO’s) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Jan. 14.

The fight will be shown on Showtime and Munoz is set to kick off an exciting fight card.

“He is a good fighter, I don’t think he is going to stay there and trade with me, but I am ready for whatever he brings I am ready, 100 percent ready, no excuses. Expect nonstop action, Hector Munoz, in shape Munoz,” said Hector Munoz.

He was also just offered a deal to train with one of the world’s best, Adrien Broner, prior to his January fight.

“Now Adrien Broner, I am supposed to be heading out tomorrow at 5 a.m. They always call me to work with a lot of world champions because I give them that work. It’s awesome I get to get world class sparing, I don’t have to pay for it, plus I get myself ready for my fight,” said Munoz.