Chris’ Wednesday Evening Forecast

Slightly cooler temperatures are ahead for New Mexico on Thursday! A cold front is going to move through tonight into Thursday. This will usher in colder temperatures especially for eastern New Mexico to close out the week. This front won’t bring any rain or snow chances to the state at most some breezy conditions across eastern New Mexico for Thursday. Another storm system will graze southern New Mexico on Friday this will bring the chance for spot showers across southern New Mexico to close out the week. A stronger storm system then rolls in on Saturday this will bring the chance for mountain snow and the chance for valley rain/snow mixes. The San Juans of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado have the chance to pick up a decent amount of snow with the weekend system. The San Juans could pick up 6-10″ with the Sangre De Cristo Mtns. looking at 3-6″. An arctic invasion of air is ahead for the middle of next week!

Advertisement