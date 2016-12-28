Caught on camera: Couple busted while trying to steal mail in Placitas

PLACITAS, N.M. (KRQE) – They were about to get away with a whole lot of loot and KRQE News 13 just how much.

Early Tuesday morning Sandoval County deputy Robert Torres was doing neighborhood checks in the Placitas area when he noticed something strange.

A man and woman were acting suspiciously, trying to open a community mailbox with a screwdriver and wrench.

The deputy started asking questions, like if the couple lived in the area.

They said yes but when he asked them what street the woman, 21-year-old Elexus Groves, said she didn’t know.

That’s when the deputy knew something wasn’t right.

He asked groves to take the keys out of the ignition but instead of doing that she starts the car and takes off, nearly hitting the officer with the vehicle.

She left behind her partner in crime 24-year-old Paul Garcia.

A short time later the vehicle was spotted by Bernalillo Police.

She led them on a chase before crashing.

Groves was found unconscious and taken to the hospital.

In the car’s trunk officers found boxes and boxes of what they suspect to be stolen mail.

While she’s only 21, Elexus Groves already has quite a criminal history, including drugs and theft.

She was just arrested in March for theft of a credit card and in June for receiving stolen property.

Garcia has one arrest for receiving a stolen vehicle, that was back in July.