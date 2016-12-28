Balloon Museum gears up for Manhattan on the Mesa

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s know as Albuquerque’s most unique New Year’s celebration because it brings New York City into the Land of Enchantment.

Manhattan on the Mesa lets its guests enjoy a New York style New Years Eve experience with dinner, dancing and prizes, all while gearing up to watch the ball drop in New York City.

The Anderson-Abruzzo International Ballon Museum's Executive Director, Jill Lane, joined KRQE's This Morning team to discuss the upcoming event.

This is the third year the Balloon Museum will ring in the New Year in this unique way, and Lane says it will be better than the last.

Guests can dress up and it’s recommended to go big. Party-goers who dress to the nines can win the Grand Prize Give-Away, a gift certificate for two to ride in a hot air balloon. Secret judges will be watching and will award the winner at 10:30 p.m.

For more information, visit their website.