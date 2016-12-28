Albuquerque boys donate their hair to children fighting cancer

Lucas and Landon De Herrera

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two Albuquerque boys were watching the news when they decided on their own to help children battling cancer.

Their journey started two years ago and it ended Wednesday at a hair salon.

Two future world changers 7-year-old Lucas and 9-year-old Landon De Herrera along with their mom, Cheyenne have been growing out their hair for two years.

It wasn’t easy for two young boys to have long locks. They say they were called “girls” and ugly names but they shrugged it off.

Wednesday it was time to say goodbye.

The brothers donated their hair to the non-profit Wigs for Kids which helps children battling cancer.

The De Herrera’s good deed caught the attention of their favorite country singers and they got even got to meet some of them, including Darius Rucker and Cole Swindell.

