ABQ 365 details end of year events

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Whether you’re a visitor, lived here your entire life, or are somewhere in the middle, you are bound to be looking for something to do.

With Albuquerque’s feel of a small town in a big city, repetitiveness seems to become the norm. So, those who are looking to get out of the same-old, same-old, look to ABQ 365 to help you venture from your comfort zone.

ABQ 365 is Albuquerque’s online source for community happenings, by the community. This guide will lead you to places to stay, things to do, shopping, and even specials and coupons for around town.

This week, it’s time to close out the holiday season and ring in the new year with events ranging from movie screenings to countdowns.

Erin Scott, ABQ 365's Event Expert, joined KRQE's This Morning team to discuss the upcoming events.

ABQ 365 Blogs will also help to give you a glance to what you can expect in the city’s hot spots. This free online calendar of local events and happenings is managed by the Albuquerque Convention and Visitors Bureau.

To take a look at what is going on right in your backyard, visit ABQ 365’s website.