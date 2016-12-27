Woman offering $1,000 reward for lost ring

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s like a needle in a haystack but a metro woman is hoping someone can find her lost ring.

Jeanne Schnoor has worn this ring for more than 20 years. It was her grandfather’s wedding ring and it was given to her when he passed away. She says she may have lost it while Christmas shopping. She has been going all over Albuquerque and Rio Rancho handing out flyers at pawn shops.

Schnoor says the ring is probably worth $300 to $500 but she is offering A $1,000 cash reward to anyone who finds it.