Tuesday’s Morning Rush Video, 5 Facts: State senator proposes dropping Secretary of Education post

The 5 Facts You Need to Know

1. A Democratic state lawmaker wants to eliminate the state’s education secretary post and fill it with a board. Democratic Senator Michael Padilla recently pre-filed the Senate resolution which could give voters the chance to amend the state’s constitution and eliminate the job. Instead he wants to bring back an elected 10 member state Board of Education to oversee public schools. If passed by both the House and the Senate, the bill would go before voters November 2018.

Full Story: New Mexico senator proposes bill to drop Secretary of Education position

2. It’s not ART this time, but businesses in one part of the metro say new construction is the reason they’re losing customers by the day and they’re also blaming the city. Two weeks ago, Industrial Park business owners along ‘Frontage Road’ in Rio Rancho say last minute signs were the only warning they received for this massive sewer line construction. The project will not be done until March. A spokesperson from the city of Rio Rancho says it plans to better communicate construction plans in the future.

Full Story: Rio Rancho business owners say city didn’t adequately warn of construction

3. Tuesday, mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s. Tuesday night, mostly clear. Lows in the 20’s.

Video: Kristen’s Tuesday Morning Forecast

4. A Santa Fe chef will chop, blend and sautée in the national spotlight Tuesday night. Renee Fox, the chef and owner of the Loyal Hound Pub, will face off with three chefs from New York City on the Food Network show “Chopped.” Fox is inviting all Loyal Hound customers to join them for a viewing party. They will offer happy hour food and drinks.

Full Story: Santa Fe chef to appear on Food Network show

5. Santa Fe’s Meow Wolf is now the most Instagrammed place in New Mexico. New data shows the art exhibit is so popular, it has now surpassed White Sands and Balloon Fiesta. The University of New Mexico and New Mexico State University round out the top five most photographed places in the state during 2016.

Full Story: Meow Wolf surpasses Balloon Fiesta as most Instagrammed place

The Morning’s Top Stories