Thieves break into cars at Northeast Albuquerque gym

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Thieves are on the prowl every single day looking to break into cars. It’s an ongoing problem, but Albuquerque police say they’ve seen a recent uptick in the crime.

Five car break-ins were reported at the Defined Fitness on Juan Tabo and Candelaria over the last 30-day period, according to Albuquerque police.

“It’s considered a high number for one business,” said Officer Fred Duran. “We’ve also seen it spread across the city. It’s not only that establishment. it’s other gyms, other bars, other places, other restaurants in town that are seeing this.”

Despite signs in parking lots warning guests not to leave valuables in cars, some people still leave items in plain sight, which can be an invitation to criminals.

“Once they’re in the vehicle, they may be taking other times, such as garage door openers or registration, which gives them an avenue to another crime later on. While you’re at the gym, they could be burglarizing your house because now they have your information and a way to get into your home,” said Duran.

“If you have a car and you have a trunk, lock it in the trunk,” said Duran. “If it’s out of sight, it’s out of mind because people don’t know it’s there,” he added. “We don’t see very many burglaries that result in somebody getting into a trunk because it’s not always a guarantee something is going to be in there.”

“I’ve been coming to this gym a long time, and I’ve never been broken into, vandalized, or anything,” said Chuck O’Brien.

He also takes safeguards.

“If I leave anything in there, it’s hidden. I don’t leave anything out, or on the seat anything that tips somebody, they’re going to do it,” O’Brien said.

Albuquerque is not only battling an auto burglary problem, but the city also has thieves wanting to steal the whole car. This year Albuquerque was ranked second worst in the country for auto theft.