Santa Fe chef to appear on Food Network show

Renee Fox

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe chef will chop, blend and sautée in the national spotlight Tuesday night.

Renee Fox, the chef and owner of the Loyal Hound Pub, will face off with three chefs from New York City on the Food Network show “Chopped.”

“I would say that you know, to do something out of your comfort zone is just a fun challenge. I encourage everybody to try whether you succeed or fail it’s the journey that you’ll never forget,” said Fox.

The episode airs Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

Fox is inviting all Loyal Hound customers to join them for a viewing party. They will offer happy hour food and drinks.

