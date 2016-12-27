Albuquerque police seek suspect in meat cleaver attack

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police are searching for a woman they say attacked another woman with a meat cleaver.

Melissa Humphrey allegedly forced her way into her ex-boyfriend’s apartment on Martin Luther King Avenue northeast two weeks ago. She was confronted by the victim who was staying there, who told Humphrey to leave.

That’s when Humphrey allegedly picked up the meat cleaver and hit the woman repeatedly in the head with it. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition and suffered from blood loss and cuts to her face.

If you know where Humphrey is, call the Albuquerque Police Department.