Police seek mother accused of beating, kidnapping her son

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police need your help finding a woman accused of beating and kidnapping her teenage son.

Police say Genoveva Fazio became angry at the 14-year-old, accusing him of molesting his younger brother. They say she repeatedly punched and kicked the teen, then wrapped him in a large blanket and tied him up.

Police said the teen was able to escape and find his way to the southwest substation for help.

If you have any information about Fazio’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers.