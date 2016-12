ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a man for allegedly attacking his mom during a Christmas day dispute over food.

Police say they found 48-year-old Thomas Haun’s mom Sunday with blood splattered on her shirt and legs. They say she tried to cook for Haun, but he told her he hated what she was making and attacked her with a pick handle.

Haun is charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.