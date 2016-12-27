New Mexico woman heartbroken after best friend’s ashes stolen from car

ROSWELL N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico woman is pleading for the return of something irreplaceable and she’s hoping the person who stole from her truck this holiday weekend will give it back.

Annette Moreno says a number of things were taken from her vehicle but she only wants back a necklace with her best friends ashes inside.

“They took some money, some Christmas toys I had for my boys, just my charger, my middle console they emptied it out,” said Moreno.

Moreno says she doesn’t really care about any of those things. What she really upset about is a necklace that holds the ashes of her best friend Christal that was also stolen.

“She was sick for a while and then June 6, 2014 she passed away, and so her mom gave only three of us have ashes of her to her friends,” she said.

At first Moreno didn’t even realize the necklace was gone

“I have her in my car because she goes everywhere with me, so anywhere I’m at she’s there and so I went up touch her because I usually do that and it wasn’t there and I snapped that they took that too,” said Moreno.

Moreno took to Facebook pleading with whoever took the necklace just to return it with no questions asked.

It’s been shared more than 300 times already.

“They can keep everything they got, I don’t care, the money anything, I just want the necklace back you can put in my mailbox, I won’t ask questions, I just want the necklace back,” she said.

Along with the Facebook post, Moreno also filed a police report.

Moreno says she is amazed by all the support she has gotten from her post on Facebook, especially from people who she doesn’t even know.