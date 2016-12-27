New Mexico unveils new anti-DWI ads

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state continues its fight against drunk driving with some new ads that will hopefully get drivers’ attention.

All of this comes just days before New Year’s Eve, one of the biggest drinking holidays of the year.

The three new ads show drivers the three stages of getting a DWI citation.

The ads start with the traffic stop, showing the driver getting pulled over by police. Then the driver is required to perform a field sobriety test. After that, you can see the driver getting arrested.

Gov. Susana Martinez also released the Top 10 Most Wanted DWI Fugitives Tuesday.

The people on the list include those who have killed or seriously hurt people on the roads while driving under the influence and those who are currently hiding from the law. To view the full list, click here.

The governor says it’s all part of the state’s effort to try and catch repeat DWI offenders.

The ads will begin running on Jan. 9 and can be found online here.

Police have caught 195 of their most wanted DWI offenders over the last year. Twenty one of those caught were on the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.