New Mexico unveils new anti-DWI ads

By Published: Updated:
new-dwi-ads

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The state continues its fight against drunk driving with some new ads that will hopefully get drivers’ attention.

All of this comes just days before New Year’s Eve, one of the biggest drinking holidays of the year.

The three new ads show drivers the three stages of getting a DWI citation.

The ads start with the traffic stop, showing the driver getting pulled over by police. Then the driver is required to perform a field sobriety test. After that, you can see the driver getting arrested.

Gov. Susana Martinez also released the Top 10 Most Wanted DWI Fugitives Tuesday.most-wanted-dwis

 

The people on the list include those who have killed or seriously hurt people on the roads while driving under the influence and those who are currently hiding from the law. To view the full list, click here.

The governor says it’s all part of the state’s effort to try and catch repeat DWI offenders.

The ads will begin running on Jan. 9 and can be found online here.

Police have caught 195 of their most wanted DWI offenders over the last year. Twenty one of those caught were on the state’s Top 10 Most Wanted list.

 

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s