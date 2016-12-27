New Mexico lawmaker wants moratorium on new charter schools

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) – A lawmaker wants to put a moratorium on opening new charter schools in New Mexico for at least two and a half years so the state can evaluate the schools and find ways to ensure they’re delivering high-quality education.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Democratic Rep. Christine Trujillo of Albuquerque has introduced a bill that would halt approval of new charter applications between June 2017 and January 2020.

Many charter schools in New Mexico also have been under scrutiny in the past year for their financial management practices.

Trujillo says the state has been moving so fast on this front that it doesn’t have enough time to oversee how they are functioning.

Charter school advocates oppose her bill.