New Mexico gets nearly $11M in homeless grants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) – Dozens of organizations and local governments around the state will share nearly $11 million from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development Department to address homelessness.

The organizations and municipalities serve about a third of New Mexico’s counties and will use the money for emergency shelters, rental assistance and programs aimed at getting people into stable, permanent housing.

Members of New Mexico’s congressional delegation say the funding represents about a half-million dollars more than what the state received last year.

Nationally, the federal housing agency says homelessness is declining. The annual survey done on a single night last January found nearly 550,000 people who experienced homelessness. Of those, most were in emergency shelters, safe havens or in housing programs.