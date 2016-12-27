Warrant issued for man connected to Four Hills area burglaries

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The man linked to several burglaries in the Four Hills area was a no show in court Tuesday.

Last summer, police say neighbors living on Cuatro Cerros Trail were hit by a string of burglaries and thefts. One home was hit five times, according to police.

Police linked Ramon Herrera to the crime after his DNA was found on a cigarette butt.

Herrera was scheduled to face a judge Tuesday for a change of plea but didn’t show. Instead, the judge issued a warrant for his arrest.