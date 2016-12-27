Man facing charges in deadly beer pong incident to appear in court

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the men facing murder and aggravated battery charges after a game of beer pong turned deadly is expected to be back in front of a judge.

According to court documents, the defense team for 22-year-old Jack Trujillo is looking to suppress statements that Trujillo made to police officers.

Trujillo is facing a slew of charges including first degree murder and aggravated burglary with a deadly weapon. This, after a double shooting in the South Valley that killed one and nearly killed another a year ago. It all happened after an argument over a game of beer pong.

Esias Madrid, 18, was also arrested and charged in this case. The victim who died was identified as Arturo Villa.

At Trujillo’s motion hearing on Tuesday, numerous motions filed by the defense team are asking to suppress evidence and statements that are expected to be at the center of discussion.

At his last hearing in January, a judge ordered that both Trujillo and Madrid be held without bond.

Trujillo’s new hearing is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.