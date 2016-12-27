Local museum demonstrates that science is everywhere

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One local museum is gearing up for fun science camps.

The National Museum of Nuclear Science and History is getting ready for their Winter Day Camps.

Camps will be held for those who are ages 6 through 12.

Museum Educator, Ethan Aronson, joined the KRQE This Morning team to discuss the camps and show a demonstration on a fun experiment. Watch above.

One day sessions form 9 a.m., to 4 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Friday, Dec. 30.

Sessions include “Hey, Can I Take Part in That,” “In a Galaxy Far, Far Away,” “Myths and Monsters,” “Rockets in Motion,” and so many more.

Also, the museum will be hosting a special, one day “Science is Everywhere” camp on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Monday, Jan. 16 fro me 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. along with “Sweet Science, A Kitchen Camp,” and the day-long “Presidents Day Camp” on Monday, Feb. 20.

For questions call the museum at (505) 245-2137 at extension 103.