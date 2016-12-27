Lobo Basketball starting Conference play at 7-5

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 7-5 Lobo Men’s Basketball team is coming in ranked in the lower half of the Mountain West Conference. They will take on an 8-4 Fresno State team that like UNM is coming off a loss, but Fresno’s loss to ranked Oregon was not as bad as UNM’s 31 point loss to Arizona.

The Lobos are not as far along as they hoped they would be as a team heading into Conference play, but looking around the league it is pretty much wide open. Nevada is at the top of the pack with an 11-2 non-conference record, but they have also not beat a ranked opponent.

In fact, no team has beat a ranked opponent in the MWC this season, and overall when looking at RPI, (Rating, Percentage, Index- Rates teams on wins and losses combined with strength of schedule) the Mountain West ranks 10th out of 32 conferences. Nevada does have the best RPI, with 1 being the best, Nevada is at 35. UNM is at 160 as of now in RPI rating.

The Lobos and Bulldogs will square off on Wednesday at Wise Pies Arena AKA The Pit at 7 p.m.

Here is a full look at the MWC non-conference records:

Nevada: 11-2

Wyoming: 10-3

Fresno State: 8-4

San Diego State: 8-4

Boise State: 7-4

San Jose State: 7-4

Colorado State: 8-5

UNM: 7-5

Utah State: 6-5

Air Force: 7-6

UNLV: 7-6