Kristen’s Tuesday Afternoon Forecast

TUESDAY: Afternoon temperatures will climb above where we topped out Monday – expect more 40s, 50s and 60s on the map (most warmer than seasonal averages). Sunshine and a few high clouds will blanket the state – no significant rain or snow expected. Winds will be a touch breezy at times in and around the higher terrain… gaining strength late tonight into Wednesday.

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect Tuesday night (midnight) into Wednesday for the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and surrounding Central Highlands – sustained winds: 30-40mph / gusts: 50-60mph.

WEDNESDAY: Windy in and around the Northern Mountains but no significant rain or snow expected. Plan on another full day of sunshine and warmer temps!