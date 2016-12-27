Former inmate claims he was mistreated at MDC when asking for medication

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former inmate at MDC has filed a lawsuit against a jail sergeant who has been in the news before.

Justin Allen alleges Sergeant Eric Allen, who is not a relative, sprayed inflammatory spray into his cell and tazed him when he asked for his medication, even though he says he was complying.

Two other jail guards and former Deputy County Manager Tom Swisstack, are also named in the suit.

Sergeant Allen has been on paid administrative leave since January after lapel video from last year was released showing him in another use of force case. Guards were seen pulling a female inmate up by her hair and using a stun gun on her while Sergeant Allen told them to put her in a wrist lock until she stops crying.

Both cases are still under investigation.