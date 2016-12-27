Family of man killed in crash sues bar that served drunk driver, DOT

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The family of a young man killed in September in Santa Fe by a woman drunkenly driving the wrong way on I-25 is suing the bar that served her, along with the state’s Department of Transportation.

It was a horrific crash. Anton Gress, 23, became trapped in his burning vehicle. Deputies say he had been hit by 44-year-old Clara Avina, who had been drinking and driving. Avina reportedly merged onto the interstate going the wrong way and collided with Gress’ vehicle. Both were killed.

KRQE News 13 has learned Gress’ family is now suing multiple people for their alleged responsibility in the crash that late September night.

The suit targets PC’s Restaurant and Lounge, where Avina consumed alcohol before the crash. It says the employees at PC’s should have never served Avina because she was obviously intoxicated when she entered the lounge.

It also says the PC’s staff shouldn’t have allowed another customer, who did not know Avina personally and had also been drinking, to take her car keys.

The lawsuit goes on to name the Department of Transportation, citing a lack of safety precautions to keep drivers from going the wrong way on the interstate in the area where the crash happened.

It says numerous similar crashes on that stretch of the freeway over the last 10 years should have prompted the DOT to make changes.

Even Santa Fe Mayor Javier Gonzales recently pointed out the recurring problem and asked the DOT to do something to try and fix it.

The DOT sent the statement in response to the lawsuit:

Our number one priority is keeping our families safe on our roads, and that is a duty we take seriously. After this tragic crash, we deployed a team to several ramps in the Santa Fe area to make sure the interchanges were designed, signed, and striped properly. In addition, we also found ways to make them safer. Already, we’ve placed more “Do Not Enter” and “Wrong Way” signs, as well as reapplied the paint striping and pavement reflectors at the U.S. 285 interchange. And we plan to do the same at other ramps in the area. In addition, we will also continue our efforts to educate New Mexicans on the dangers of drunk driving.”

All signs indicated PC’s was supposed to be open Tuesday, but no one was there. A call to PC’s went unanswered as the phone only rang and never went to voicemail.

The Gress family lawsuit also largely focuses on insurance claim issues, naming Liberty Mutual and Progressive Direct.

Gress’ family and attorneys were unavailable for comment.