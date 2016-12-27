Driving school aims to combat street racing

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sandia Speedway is teaming up with Bernalillo County Commissioners in an effort to combat street racing. The Sandia Speedway is offering the Charlie Fegan Performance Driving School.

Drivers will learn the basics of racing in a safe environment. Then, the driver will have their chance to get behind the wheel, on a professional racetrack, instead of on the streets.

There will be four free classes Thursday December 29.

For more information about the driving school click here.