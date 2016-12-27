Driver nearly hits deputy, suspect after attempted mailbox theft

PLACITAS, N.M. (KRQE) – Two people were caught red-handed trying to break into some mailboxes but they went to great and dangerous lengths to try to get away. It happened around 2:00 Tuesday morning in Placitas.

According to the sheriff’s offices, a deputy stopped to check on a car parked near the mailboxes. As he walked up, she says he saw 24-year-old Paul Garcia trying to open the mailboxes with a screwdriver.

When the deputy told the female driver to get out of the car she started it and took off nearly hitting the deputy and Garcia. The female driver crashed her car a short time later and was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Her name has not been released and charges against her are pending. Deputies say he’s 21 years old.