Chris’ Tuesday Evening Forecast

Warmer weather continues for at least one more day before colder air returns along with the chance for showers!

Temperatures on Wednesday will be once again warmer than average for this time of the year ahead of a cold front that will move in from the north on Thursday morning. This front will kick up the wind and drop temperatures back to more seasonable highs for Thursday afternoon. The coldest air will settle in across northern and eastern New Mexico.

A weather system will graze southern New Mexico on Friday. This weather maker will spark spot showers across western and southern New Mexico on Friday afternoon. Better rain and mountain snow chances arrive over the weekend for the New Year’s holiday.