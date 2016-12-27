Bring in the New Year with these family-friendly festivities

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When people think New Year’s Eve parties, most people don’t think of taking the kids, but this year there are some new family-friendly celebrations.

“Family friendly New Year’s Eve, I think that’s the thing to do,” Roy Solomon said.

Solomon is the founder of Green Jeans Farmery. He said New Year’s Eve isn’t as kid friendly as he’d like it to be.

Come Saturday that will all change. Green Jeans Farmery is making the holiday all about the kids. Their kid zone will be in full swing. Solomon said there will be a Lego corner, an arts and craft center and even the big guy will be there.

“Santa Claus is going to be here to take care of complaints and exchanges,” he said.

Also new this year, people in Albuquerque will have a chance to see a world record – a first of its kind menorah glow.

“The idea’s to have the first ever menorah made from hot air balloons,” Eric Maxon said.

The event is being put on by Chabad of New Mexico. Nine hot air balloons will line up at Balloon Fiesta Park and attempt to take the shape of a menorah.

“The world record that we’re going after is the world’s largest menorah,” Maxon said. “This being the final night of Hanukkah, which means that we’ll have all the candles lit, if you will, in this case balloons.

Maxon called it a celebration of light being brought into the New Year. He said what better way to do that than to use hot air balloons.

According to Maxon, the balloons will light up around 7:30 p.m.

Children are welcome at Green Jeans from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., then it’s adults only to ring in the new year.