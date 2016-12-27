Albuquerque landlord pays January rent for all tenants

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The season of giving continues as the holidays come to an end, especially for an Albuquerque landlord.

Richard Davenport says this holiday season has been especially tough financially. On top of trying to make rent on time, his mother-in-law recently passed.

“It’s been a very hard time. It was so sudden, and then having to spend a lot of the money we had saved for presents to go up, they live in Tucumcari,” he said.

Joe Castillo, a property owner, says his tenants usually struggle during this time of year.

“Every year Christmas is hard for everybody, I think. I’ve noticed in the past several years,” he said.

This year, he wanted to break the trend. The only answer he could think of, telling all his tenants January’s rent will be on the house. With Davenport being one of his tenants, he says this late Christmas gift came at just the right time.

“I was so happy! It set us back, rent, with presents and everything, and it just, it was a God send,” he said.

He wasn’t the only one who was thrilled with the news. Castillo recalls the moment he told his other tenants about his gift to them.

“So cool, I’m glad that helps out so much. The other one, she says I’m going to start crying, she started crying,” he said.

But the person it helped the most, was Davenport.

“This caught us up to where we’re even now, and I’m so happy, so grateful. He’s such a good guy and he helps out a lot of people,” said Davenport.

If you’re wondering how Castillo can afford to do this for his tenants, his answer is simple.

“They could use the money more than I could. I got enough money,” he said.

Davenport says he will just use the money he saved on January’s rent on February’s rent so that he can stay ahead of his bills.

Castillo currently owns 20 properties across town and has six tenants. This is the first time he’s given them a break on rent. He also owns his own appliances store.