Albuquerque coffee shop vandalized Christmas night

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man was arrested on Christmas for driving drunk. But police believe he may have been up to more Sunday night.

The owner of Fans of Film Café, Michael Palombo, said he didn’t expect to end his Christmas at his shop.

“It was around 10 O’clock and I got a call from police saying my place had been broken into,” said Palombo.

When he got to his shop, he found no one had actually stepped foot inside his business. But he said they left quite the mark.

“He hit my trailer,” said Palombo.

Palombo said someone damaged his coffee trailer parked right next to his coffee shop.

As for how the shop’s windows got busted out, Palombo has a theory.

“He got out, got mad, and you know just started chunking stuff at the business,” said Palombo.

Albuquerque police said they have their own theory as to who did this.

According to a criminal complaint, 66-year-old Gary Cordova was seen running red lights in a green car Christmas night, not far from Polombo’s business. When police pulled him over, the complaint said Cordova told officers he was quote, “just a drunk old man and that he was sloshed”.

The criminal complaint also said that additional information states the same driver had vandalized numerous windows at a local coffee shop.

“Not the thing you want to hear on Christmas,” said Palombo. “Yeah, it sucked.”

While Palombo said it was definitely a hit to his holiday, he’s just thankful it didn’t end a lot worse.

“I’m glad they actually caught him right away before he hurt somebody else,” said Palombo.

The Albuquerque Police Department said they need the public’s help to officially connect Cordova to the crime.

They’ve been told there was at least one witness but said they haven’t been able to speak with that person.

They’re asking anyone with information to call police.

Palombo said the damages add up to about $5,000 dollars.

Customers have started a GoFundMe for his business.