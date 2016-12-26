Today in History: December 26

Today in History

Today is Monday, Dec. 26, the 361st day of 2016. There are five days left in the year. The seven-day African-American holiday Kwanzaa begins today. This is Boxing Day.

Today’s Highlight in History:

On Dec. 26, 1941, during World War II, Winston Churchill became the first British prime minister to address a joint meeting of the U.S. Congress. Churchill grimly warned that “many disappointments and unpleasant surprises await us,” but also expressed faith that “the British and American peoples will, for their own safety and for the good of all, walk together in majesty, in justice and in peace.”

On this date:

In 1776, British forces suffered a major defeat in the Battle of Trenton during the Revolutionary War.

In 1799, former President George Washington was eulogized by Col. Henry Lee as “first in war, first in peace and first in the hearts of his countrymen.”

In 1865, James H. Nason of Franklin, Massachusetts, received a patent for “an improved coffee percolator.”

In 1908, Jack Johnson became the first African-American boxer to win the world heavyweight championship as he defeated Canadian Tommy Burns in Sydney, Australia.

In 1944, during the World War II Battle of the Bulge, the embattled U.S. 101st Airborne Division in Bastogne, Belgium, was relieved by units of the 4th Armored Division. Tennessee Williams’ play “The Glass Menagerie” was first performed at the Civic Theatre in Chicago.

In 1966, Kwanzaa was first celebrated.

In 1967, “Magical Mystery Tour,” the Beatles’ poorly received TV special, was broadcast (in black and white) on BBC1.

In 1972, the 33rd president of the United States, Harry S. Truman, died in Kansas City, Missouri, at age 88.

In 1980, Iranian television footage was broadcast in the United States, showing a dozen of the American hostages sending messages to their families.

In 1990, Nancy Cruzan, the young woman in an irreversible vegetative state whose case led to a U.S. Supreme Court decision on the right to die, died at a Missouri hospital.

In 1996, 6-year-old beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey was found beaten and strangled in the basement of her family’s home in Boulder, Colorado. (To date, the slaying remains unsolved.)

In 2004, more than 230,000 people, mostly in southern Asia, were killed by a 100-foot-high tsunami triggered by a 9.1-magnitude earthquake beneath the Indian Ocean.

The hard grey lines of New Yorks steel and stone were softened by a nine-inch fall of snow, one of the heaviest in years, Dec. 26, 1933. View from the Rockefeller Center shows St. Patricks Cathedral in background. Foreground is scene of excavation in the Rockefeller Center development where the Palazzo DItalia will be situated. (AP Photo) Britain's Prime Minister Winston Churchill, addressed a special meeting of the United States Senate, in Washington on Dec. 26, 1941. The speech, which created a great impression, was broadcast throughout the world. (AP Photo) Three of the estimated 100 persons who gathered on the Ranch Road leading to the Texas White House to voice their opinions on the war in Vietnam in Stonewall, Texas on Dec. 26, 1966. The group lined up along the roadside displaying their signs after a vigil of three hours the group departed the area without incident. (AP Photo/Ted Powers) After an overnight stay, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy goes to a China-bound plane at Tokyo International Airport Monday, Dec. 26, 1977. The Democrat from Massachusetts and his party left Tokyo for Shanghai before proceeding to Peking to meet the Chinese Leaders. (AP Photo/TM) Youths in downtown Tehran fill bottles with gasoline and throw them at a firebombed truck to keep it burning, Dec. 26, 1978. It is the third straight day that anti-Shah rioters have paralyzed the center of the city, and clashes with troops drew all-day gunfire. (AP Photo) Two policemen stand guard over the nose section of the crashed Pan-Am Jumbo jet in Lockerbie, Scotland, Monday, Dec. 26, 1988. All police leave has been cancelled to help in the search for clues to the crash and as security after rumored booting. (AP Photo) Phil Cicio, an electrician at Artkraft Strauss Sign Corporation, checks the lights on the ball that will drop in New York's Times Square on New Year's Eve, at the company's warehouse in New York, Dec. 26, 1991. The ball weighs 200 pounds, is six feet in diameter and contains 180 white outdoor lamps. The tradition dates back to 1907 when the first ball was lowered from the top of One Times Square, then the New York Times building. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

The hard grey lines of New Yorks steel and stone were softened by a nine-inch fall of snow, one of the heaviest in years, Dec. 26, 1933. View from the Rockefeller Center shows St. Patricks Cathedral in background. Foreground is scene of excavation in the Rockefeller Center development where the Palazzo DItalia will be situated. (AP Photo) Britain's Prime Minister Winston Churchill, addressed a special meeting of the United States Senate, in Washington on Dec. 26, 1941. The speech, which created a great impression, was broadcast throughout the world. (AP Photo) Three of the estimated 100 persons who gathered on the Ranch Road leading to the Texas White House to voice their opinions on the war in Vietnam in Stonewall, Texas on Dec. 26, 1966. The group lined up along the roadside displaying their signs after a vigil of three hours the group departed the area without incident. (AP Photo/Ted Powers) After an overnight stay, Sen. Edward M. Kennedy goes to a China-bound plane at Tokyo International Airport Monday, Dec. 26, 1977. The Democrat from Massachusetts and his party left Tokyo for Shanghai before proceeding to Peking to meet the Chinese Leaders. (AP Photo/TM) Youths in downtown Tehran fill bottles with gasoline and throw them at a firebombed truck to keep it burning, Dec. 26, 1978. It is the third straight day that anti-Shah rioters have paralyzed the center of the city, and clashes with troops drew all-day gunfire. (AP Photo) Two policemen stand guard over the nose section of the crashed Pan-Am Jumbo jet in Lockerbie, Scotland, Monday, Dec. 26, 1988. All police leave has been cancelled to help in the search for clues to the crash and as security after rumored booting. (AP Photo) Phil Cicio, an electrician at Artkraft Strauss Sign Corporation, checks the lights on the ball that will drop in New York's Times Square on New Year's Eve, at the company's warehouse in New York, Dec. 26, 1991. The ball weighs 200 pounds, is six feet in diameter and contains 180 white outdoor lamps. The tradition dates back to 1907 when the first ball was lowered from the top of One Times Square, then the New York Times building. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)